Only one woman MP in Parliamentary panel on marriage age; Priyanka Chaturvedi demands more representation for women

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote a letter to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu raising concern over the inclusion of only one woman in the Parliamentary panel that will examine the Prohibition on Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill seeking to increase the age of legal marriage of women from 18 to 21.

"I am writing this letter to you as a concerned Member of Parliament. In the winter session of the parliament, a crucial bill impacting the lives of women across the country was introduced - The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill. After being introduced in the Lok Sabha, it was sent to the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. However, the committee has only one female MP as a member," Chaturvedi, the Shiv Sena MP, said.

"This is disheartening to note that a bill so pertinent to women and the Indian society will be deliberated upon in a committee where the representation is highly skewed."

She further said, "Therefore, I request you to ensure that there should be more representation and participation of women in the discussion around bill that concerns the issues faced by women in India."

( With inputs from ANI )

