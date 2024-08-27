"Only Politics Is Responsible for This Situation," Says BRS Leader K Kavitha as She Walks Out of Tihar Jail (Watch Video)

BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested earlier this year in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, was released from Tihar Jail late Tuesday evening following a Supreme Court ruling that granted her bail in both corruption and money laundering cases.

#WATCH | Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha says "I want to thank all of you. I became emotional after meeting my son, brother and husband today after almost 5 months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics, I… pic.twitter.com/VVbunxb9qk — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha says "We are fighters, we will fight it out legally and politically. They have only made the BRS and KCR's team unbreakable." pic.twitter.com/ODOIYZpeFw — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

In her first remarks after being released, Kavitha expressed gratitude to her supporters and family. "I want to thank all of you. I became emotional after meeting my son, brother, and husband today after almost five months. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics. I did not make any mistake; I will fight," she said, according to news agency ANI. Kavitha added, "We are fighters, we will fight it out legally and politically. They have only made the BRS and KCR's team unbreakable."

Kavitha, 46, had been in custody since March and was held in Tihar’s jail number 6 for nearly five months. She was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15, 2024, from her residence in Hyderabad. Subsequently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her from Tihar Jail on April 11, 2024.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, noted that Kavitha had been in custody for approximately five months and that the investigations by the CBI and ED had been completed. The court’s decision on Tuesday overturned a previous denial of bail by the Delhi High Court on July 1.

Her release was met with celebrations by BRS workers and supporters who gathered outside the jail, marking the occasion with drums and firecrackers.