Oppn demands urgent debate on SIR, govt hints at breakthrough post meeting

New Delhi, Dec 2 The Rajya Sabha erupted in a verbal exchange on Tuesday as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge pressed for an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in 12 poll-bound states and union territories, including Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Invoking Rule 267 for an adjournment motion, Kharge highlighted alleged irregularities that he claimed have led to at least 30 deaths, accusing the government of disenfranchising marginalised voters and undermining democracy.

In a charged address, Kharge, flanked by the INDIA bloc leaders, laid out the Opposition's notices. "Today, we have given notice under Rule 267 for a special discussion on the intensive revision going on in 12 states and UTs," he declared, listing the names and subjects of notices from Congress and allied MPs.

He lamented a breach of parliamentary tradition, noting that, unlike in the Lok Sabha -- where notices are routinely read out -- these were abruptly sidelined. "Our members have submitted names and subjects, but suddenly, those who gave notices aren't even acknowledged. I don't want to embarrass you, but you've been seeing only one side -- you're not seeing the full picture," Kharge said pointedly to Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, drawing murmurs from Treasury benches.

Escalating the rhetoric, Kharge rejected pleas from the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry for more time. "These are urgent matters -- 30 people have died in this flawed process. This is an urgent matter! You're saving the government at the cost of citizens' rights," he thundered, urging the Chair to prioritise public interest over procedural delays. "In the interest of citizens and democracy, you should allow us to speak. We assure cooperation once the discussion begins," he said.

He appealed directly to the Leader of the House, J.P. Nadda, "I will ask the Leader of the House to respond."

Nadda, maintaining composure, deferred to ongoing consultations. "Today I am told there is a meeting going to take place, and we will make a decision accordingly," he responded, signalling a potential INDIA bloc huddle.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju intervened, pleading for flexibility.

"Please do not put a timeline -- I am going to engage the Leader of Opposition. It will come to you once we discuss," Rijiju said, acknowledging the gravity but cautioning against tunnel vision. "The problem starts when the question of time arises. When we engage in discussion, there are many issues in the country -- you are focusing only on one.

“Aap chunav nahi jeet paate ho aur gussa yahan nikalte ho (You can't win elections, so you vent your anger here)," he quipped, eliciting protests from Opposition ranks.

He reiterated openness to debate but without a fixed timeline, hinting at post-meeting breakthroughs.

Rijiju's barb, perceived as a jab at the INDIA bloc's electoral setbacks, inflamed tensions further.

Kharge shot back, warning against divisive tactics. "Don't try to divide the Opposition -- the more you try, the stronger we get," he retorted, as MPs from Trinamool Congress and others echoed demands for debate.

The Chairman attempted to de-escalate, "Let the Opposition Leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister discuss -- they will come to me, and we will decide about the discussion."

The verbal joust spilled into chaos again into “SIR Pe Charcha Ho,” and “Vote Chori Band Karo.”

