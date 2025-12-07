Oppn to boycott CM Fadnavis' customary tea meeting on eve of Maha Legislature's winter session

Nagpur, Dec 7 Opposition parties in the Maharashtra Legislature on Sunday decided to boycott the customary tea meeting convened by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the eve of the week-long winter session.

The opposition alleged that the MahaYuti government has no faith in the Constitution, as it was keeping the post of leader of opposition, which is a Constitutional post vacant, in the state Assembly and council.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) Legislature Party leader Bhaskar Jadhav addressed a press conference after the meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi, in which they finalised their strategy for the winter session.

Wadettiwar claimed that the government has "failed" on all fronts, and therefore, the opposition decided to keep itself away from the customary tea meeting.

He accused the state government of neglecting farmers, claiming a rapid rise in farmer suicides.

Wadettiwar pointed out that the state government is "not serious" about the implementation of the crop loan waiver, and it was "exposed" when Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last week announced that the Centre had not yet received any proposal from the state government for financial aid to be given to the farmers hit by rain and floods.

He added that the government later revealed that it had forwarded the proposal seeking central aid on November 27.

"The state ranks first in violence against girls and women and the sale of drugs, while Pune has emerged as the new crime capital," he claimed.

He alleged that there has been rampant corruption in the state, and projects costing over Rs 1.40 lakh crore were awarded above the tender price.

He alleged that the 'ladki bahins' (beloved sisters) in the state are "insecure" as the crime and violence against them are "increasing unabated".

Wadettiwar said that Maharashtra is reeling under a "severe financial crisis" as public debt has reached Rs 9.32 lakh crore, while revenue and fiscal deficits are increasing.

The government has to spend 22 per cent of its income to repay loans and pay interest.

"The state is heading towards bankruptcy. There has been discrimination in the allocation of funds," he added.

Jadhav said the government is implementing a slew of development projects in big cities, neglecting small towns, adding that the government is not serious about spurring development in Vidarbha.

He added that the government is also not serious about the recruitment of doctors and teachers.

Jadhav slammed the state government for not appointing the leaders of the opposition in the state council and Assembly.

"Both LoP posts are lying vacant in the state assembly and council. The government, with a brutal majority, is scared of opposition despite it being less in numbers," he claimed.

He said there are two Deputy Chief Ministers, even as the post of DCM has no constitutional validity.

Jadhav accused the MahaYuti partners of contesting elections by spending a huge amount of money, as their sole aim was to make money and spend it to woo voters.

"The state government does not believe in the Constitution and democratic functioning. and it does not give due importance to the opposition. The government is not serious about holding discussions with the opposition on a number of issues as it does not feel it necessary. Therefore, the opposition decided to boycott the customary tea meeting," said Jadhav.

Jadhav alleged that the government has provided crores of rupees to the legislators of the MahaYuti alliance, but no funds have been allocated to opposition parties.

"During Congress rule, they had the decency to give respect to the opposition and earmark funds to them. But the Mahayuti government lacks decency. The government has not sanctioned funds in the constituencies of opposition parties. Therefore, it is not proper to attend a customary tea meeting with the ruling alliance, which does not have faith in the Constitution and democracy," he added.

