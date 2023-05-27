"Opposition opposes all decisions taken by PM": BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Amid the row over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Saturday said the 'Opposition opposes all the decisions taken by the PM'.

"There is no controversy, Opposition just opposes the PM in every decision. PM Modi has done all this for the country. The building is so old, but now the ministers will be able to work in a better environment," Bidhuri said.

An intense political slugfest has been triggered post the BJP's decision of the PM to inaugurate the new parliament building.

Several Opposition parties have decided to boycott the inaugural event over their belief that the inauguration should be done by the President of India instead. The building is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 28.

Notably, Congress and other opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Earlier TMC, AAP, and CPI(M) decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28.

A total of 21 parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

However, backing the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi took a jibe at Congress' decision to boycott it.

She alleged that the new building has been constructed at a much lower cost than what was proposed in the Congress regime.

"It was decided during the Congress rule that the country needed a new parliament. Their budget for that was above Rs 3,500 crore. This Parliament building has been built for about 300 crores. It is clear that these people were engaged in making it a big means of corruption... This is the country's Parliament, not the Parliament of any person," Meenakashi Lekhi said.

