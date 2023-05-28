"Opposition unnecessarily opposing inauguration of new Parliament": Goa CM Pramod Sawant

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Amid the political row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the Opposition is unnecessarily opposing the inauguration.

"Opposition is unnecessarily opposing the inauguration of the New Parliament Building by PM Modi as PM Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla laid the foundation stone of the Parliament and today they will be inaugurating the Parliament itself. I don't find anything wrong," Goa CM told ANI.

"Since the 2024 elections are nearing, they (Opposition) are trying to provoke people," he said.

Urging the opposition parties to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament he said, "Today I urge opposition parties across the country to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building instead of boycotting it as this is not the program of a single party."

On the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol', to PM Modi.

PM Modi met the Adheenams, who flew down to the national capital today, at his residence. The Prime Minister also sought their blessings.

Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

The task of constructing the new Parliament building was a mammoth endeavour. It witnessed several key construction activities being done off-site as well. Further, the construction also saw the usage of materials sourced from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on Sunday.

