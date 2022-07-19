Opposition Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva arrives Parliament to file nomination

Opposition Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva arrived at Parliament to file her nomination. Meanwhile, Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination on Monday for the Vice Presidential post. He was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda and other BJP leaders.

Jagdeep Dhankhar after filing his nomination said "Not even in my dreams did I think that a common man like me would be given such an opportunity.A farmer's son has filed his nomination today.Grateful to PM Modi & the leadership for this opportunity."

Meanwhile, the Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote.