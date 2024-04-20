'Our daughters are being attacked...', PM Modi slams Cong-led Karnataka govt in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government over the recent incidents of crime in the state while indirectly referring to the murder of an MCA student and a Congress leader's daughter, Neha Hiremath.

Speaking at a rally here in the Palace Grounds, PM Modi also appealed to the people to be careful and to be on the highest alert mode. Slamming the Congress, he said: "Here, our daughters are being attacked. Bombs exploded in markets. Assaults are launched for listening to bhajans and kirtans. These are not routine incidents. Against this backdrop, I appeal to the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka to remain on the highest alert mode from the Congress."

Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka, PM Modi said that Kempe Gowda (founder of Bengaluru city) has built a beautiful city. "The Congress government has created such a situation that the tech city has been reduced to a tanker city. They have handed the city over to the water mafia," he said.

PM Modi said that in Karnataka, only the projects of the Central government are running. He also said that Karnataka will soon get the bullet train.

"Brahmos missiles have reached the Philippines. Mobile exports are setting a record. Can you imagine any of these things happening during the rule of the Congress party?" PM Modi questioned.

The Prime Minister also said that the NDA is bringing "PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana".

After this scheme is implemented, the power bills will be zero and people can earn as well, he added.

"Be it agriculture or infrastructure, the budget is cut, and the Congress government is only focused on corruption. It created a ruckus over the HAL and tried to bring disrepute to Modi. HAL today is making record turnover and profit. Asia's biggest helicopter factory is in Karnataka.

"Karnataka is a technology powerhouse. But the Congress is opposed to technology. The Congress opposed Digital India Mission, it objected and ridiculed Jan Dhan accounts... the Congress also opposed the digital authentication for ration and ridiculed the CoWIN platform. It also spread propaganda on Covid vaccines manufactured in India.

"Whereas, we want to make India a green hub, electrical vehicle hub, semiconductor hub and global innovation hub. The only objective of the Congress and India bloc is to remove Modi. The Congress is anti-youth, investment, entrepreneurship, private sector and tax payer," PM Modi said.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi also said that since 2014, the voters have given record seats towards a strong government which in turn has made the country stronger.

"Now, every country wants to strengthen its friendship with India. Investors are making a record investment. Today, India is not a follower, it has become the first mover. This change was possible with your one vote. In this election, the INDIA bloc is running the same old tape recorder. The Congress is only targeting Modi and Modi ka Parivar. I come from a poor family and understand better what the ease of living is," PM Modi added.

"Urbanisation is increasing at a rapid pace. Quality of life is important. Social, physical and digital infrastructure are the fields in which NDA has been making record investments. One crore houses have been built. Among which 84,000 houses are built in Bengaluru," PM Modi said.

"During earlier regimes, builders left things halfway. NDA brought new RERA legislation. Over 3,000 housing projects in Bengaluru are covered under this. The builders are now required to stick to their promises. You can't take customers for granted anymore," PM Modi said.

