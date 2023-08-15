Our decisions, sacrifices in this period will impact next 1,000 years: PM Modi

On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. PM Narendra Modi delivers his 10th consecutive Independence Day address today. PM Modi delivered his speech after hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.

I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again. Our decisions, sacrifices in this period will impact next 1000 years, India marching ahead with new confidence, resolve, PM Modi said in his address on the 77th Independence Day.

PM Modi to the youth of the nation in his address on the 77th Independence Day, said There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities. It is certain that India's capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. These new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India's common people, India's diversity.

Around 1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today. These special guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.