Our goal is not to defeat anyone, Arvind Kejriwal on 2024 elections

After a resounding victory in Punjab after Delhi, it is now being speculated that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party will play a significant role in national politics. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal has announced the agenda for the 2024 elections. The 2024 elections are not our goal. Our target is the country, Our goal is not to defeat anyone, but to win the country. I will build a front of 130 crore people, said the Delhi CM.Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were present in Nagpur today on the occasion of the golden jubilee year of the Nagpur edition of Lokmat newspaper. Kejriwal addressed the gathering on "2024 Lok Sabha Elections and Role of Aam Aadmi Party".

Regarding the role of Aam Aadmi Party in the politics of 2024, Kejriwal said that the election of 2024 is not the goal of Aam Aadmi Party. Elections are not the goal. So our target is India. India is the mother. We have left our career and come for Mother India. When I first became the Chief Minister, I left the post in 49 days. There is no other example like this in the world. The country is important to us, said Arvind Kejriwal. He further said that discussions are underway with whom Kejriwal will form a National Alliance. Kejriwal strongly criticized the ruling BJP at the Center. He said we have a big party. There was bullying everywhere. When there is a riot, the members of this party reach out to make those people their members. Bullying all over the country. They make a procession for the rapists. They wear garlands. That is how the country will move forward. That way the country will not move forward. If you want riots, bullying, go with BJP and if you want schools, hospitals, progress, come with us. If you want corruption, go with them.

