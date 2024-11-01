Our guarantee schemes are a model for the country: K'taka Dy CM

Bengaluru, Nov 1 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday that the guarantee schemes implemented in Karnataka have become a model for other states in the country.

He was reacting to queries from the media near Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar's statement on the review of Shakthi's free travel scheme for women across the state stirred a major controversy in the state.

Asked about the implementation of Karnataka's model guarantee schemes in Maharashtra, he said, "The guarantee schemes implemented in Karnataka have become a model for other states in the country. Even states governed by the BJP and other parties are emulating our schemes."

"This is a matter of pride and honour for us," he added.

"The opposition parties were unable to implement the people-oriented guarantee schemes that we have brought forward. They create discord among siblings, parents, and children, manipulating emotions -- that's their agenda. In this way, they have broken many homes," said Shivakumar.

"I only mentioned the feedback of about 5-10 per cent of women on the Shakti scheme. We will not stop the guarantee schemes under any circumstances. Some women said they would buy tickets, but conductors are hesitant to collect money. I only suggested that this needs to be considered," he added.

Asked about Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's message of unity, Shivakumar said, "He conveyed a message to the workers in light of various circumstances. Since I became the state party president and Deputy Chief Minister, has there been any untoward incident within the party or the government? We are running both the government and the party smoothly."

"Mallikarjun Kharge is a senior party leader. If he offers wise advice, we must listen. I ask everyone to revisit my remarks on the Shakti scheme," he added.

"The Opposition has nothing to discuss other than politics. They said guarantee schemes would ruin households. But that didn't happen, as they claimed. Seeing our efforts, they are burning with envy," Shivakumar said.

Asked about several Congress leaders visiting New Delhi, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "No one has gone to Delhi. Mallikarjun Kharge has not intervened in any matter. So far, no such incident has occurred. As a senior leader, he has offered advice of unity."

"Kharge spoke with a national political perspective in mind and said that different states have adopted different policies on reservations. Kharge subtly indicated that each state should frame its policies locally, and he will not interfere in that," Shivakumar added.

"We are celebrating the 69th anniversary of Karnataka's unification and 50 years since it was renamed Karnataka. More than a thousand school children have given international-level dance performances and participated in other programmes. I have instructed the ministers and officials to issue certificates to all these children. These school children have worked hard to take part in programmes for Karnataka," he said.

"This time, all private institutions and educational institutions were instructed to hold Rajyotsava celebrations. Around 70 per cent of institutions conducted the event. In the first phase, we issued this directive from the government. We encouraged everyone to preserve their language and culture voluntarily. We instructed that no legal action be taken against private institutions," he added.

Asked about the demand for a law to take action against those who insult Kannada, Shivakumar said, "People from other states and countries come and live in our state. Private educational institutions, particularly Christian educational institutions, have celebrated Rajyotsava with great dedication."

