Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2022 10:16 AM2022-07-25T10:16:05+5:302022-07-25T10:16:28+5:30
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.President-elect Droupadi Murmu, who hails from the tribal community, will take oath as the 15th President of India today.
Delhi | Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu leave from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India, shortly. pic.twitter.com/XqjlwPLGvl
The Union home ministry said the oath-taking ceremony will be held in Central Hall of Parliament around 10.15am. Murmu will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.