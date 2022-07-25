Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.President-elect Droupadi Murmu, who hails from the tribal community, will take oath as the 15th President of India today.

Delhi | Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu leave from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament.



President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India, shortly. pic.twitter.com/XqjlwPLGvl — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The Union home ministry said the oath-taking ceremony will be held in Central Hall of Parliament around 10.15am. Murmu will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.

