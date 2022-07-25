Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 25, 2022 10:16 AM2022-07-25T10:16:05+5:302022-07-25T10:16:28+5:30

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.President-elect ...

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu | Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Next

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.President-elect Droupadi Murmu, who hails from the tribal community, will take oath as the 15th President of India today. 

The Union home ministry said the oath-taking ceremony will be held in Central Hall of Parliament around 10.15am. Murmu will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.
 

Open in app
Tags :Draupadi MurmuRam Nath Kovind