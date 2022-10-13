Over 100 people threatened me for summoning Gopal Italia: NCW chairperson

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday alleged that over 100 people came outside her office in support of Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia and threatened her for summoning Italia over a purported video where he used derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While talking to ANI, Sharma said, "He denied getting a summon but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting. He had claimed it wasn't him in the video."

"His statement and written statement don't match. He hasn't given a proper reply. I've told the police too that action should be taken against him because he was creating an atmosphere to impact the law and order situation. His supporters attempted to enter (the NCW office) forcefully," she added.

"I had an important meeting at 2 pm which is now delayed as I couldn't step outside. If 100-150 people come and threaten me, what kind of a leader are they? He was supposed to come to the NCW office and only answer a few questions," she stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Sharma said that AAP workers protested outside her office after the Commission summoned AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia in connection with a video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter today, the NCW chief shared a photograph and said, "All the Aam Aadmi Party hooligans are outside my office creating a ruckus."

NCW summoned Italia for making casteist remarks about PM Narendra Modi.Earlier the commission had summoned the AAP leader Gopal Italia after a video of Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat state unit president Gopal Italia became viral on social media.

In the video, Italia can be seen berating PM Modi and making casteist remarks about the Prime Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

