Over 100 shanties gutted in Gurugram fire

Gurugram, Feb 14 A major fire broke out at Ghasola village in Sector-49 Gurugram here on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire engulfed several huts of which more than 100 shanties were completely gutted.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be blast in small cylinders or an electric short-circuit.

Fire personnel and police evacuated people from the huts and it took them several hours to control the fire. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

According to the fire officials, they received the fire incident call at around 1.00 p.m. at the Sector-29 fire station.

They suspect that the blaze may have broken out due to blasts in small cylinders which caused the fire in the area, further spreading to other huts.

A fire official said, a dozen fire tenders reached the spot and brought the situation under control in three hours.

"Teams of several fire personnel, civil defence and police personnel were deployed in the fire-fighting and evacuation operations," he said.

These huts are covered with plastic covers, tarpaulin sheets, wood and bamboo. These materials were another reason for the fire to spread across the area very rapidly.

"There was some property loss to residents but no death or injuries were caused. The residents are daily wage labourers working at construction sites and houses. An actual reason behind the incident is yet to be known," Rajesh Kumar, SHO sector-50 police station, said.

