Over 1.18 lakh youth benefitted under the PM Internship Scheme: BJP MP

Jaipur, July 22 Under the pilot phase of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, more than 1.18 lakh internship opportunities have been provided to youth across 735 districts of the country in just seven months, said Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, in response to a question raised by MP and BJP Rajasthan State President Madan Rathore on Tuesday.

He said that the scheme, launched on 9 January 2025 by the Modi government, aims to connect over 1 crore youth with internships in the country's top 500 prestigious companies.

He said that as a pilot project, the scheme set a one-year target of offering 1.25 lakh internships. So far, 327 partner companies have participated, offering over 1.18 lakh internships.

MP Madan Rathore informed the House that, as of 17 July, more than 71,000 internship offers were extended, with over 22,500 accepted by applicants.

The scheme targets youth aged 21 to 24 years and is open to candidates who have completed at least high school or higher secondary education.

Graduates and diploma holders with qualifications such as ITI, BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, and BPharma are eligible to apply.

He added that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is actively collaborating with state governments, industry associations, and educational institutions to promote the initiative.

Rathore emphasised that the scheme aims to bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements by equipping young people with hands-on experience, professional training, and essential skills within real-world work environments.

The Internship Scheme is seen as a transformative step toward enhancing the employability of India’s youth and preparing them to meet the evolving needs of the job market.

