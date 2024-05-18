Over 17 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Baramulla LS seat on May 20

Srinagar, May 18 Over 17 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the Baramulla parliamentary seat on May 20, where the campaigning ended on Saturday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that 17,37,865 voters including 8,75,831 male and 8,62,000 female voters besides 34 third gender voters are enrolled in the 18 voting segments of the constituency.

“There are around 17128 Persons with Disability and 527 persons above the age of 100 years who will be exercising their franchise. At least 2,103 polling stations have been set up in the fifth phase across four districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and parts of Budgam,” ECI said.

It said that there are more than 8,000 polling staff, including reserves, who will be deployed on duty on the polling day, besides, 28 border polling stations in Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

There will be 18 polling booths managed by women (also called as pink polling stations), 17 polling booths manned by specially-abled persons and 18 by youths.

There will be 21 green polling stations in order to spread messages about environmental concerns.

“From snow-clad hills of Gulmarg to PS-1 SEEMARI in AC-1 Karnah, the district administrations carried out an exhaustive exercise to ensure maximum voter participation. More than 40 per cent of home voting for above 85 age and disability was held at doorsteps for all those who had applied,” the ECI said.

The ECI that the public campaigning in areas of the Baramulla parliamentary constituency concluded on Saturday evening, 48 hours before the conduct of the elections.

Special polling stations have been established for Migrant voters of the Kashmir division.

“A total of 26 Special Polling Stations have been established with 21 polling stations in Jammu, 4 in Delhi and 1 in Udhampur district respectively. Special polling station-wise extract voter list will be with BLOs,” the ECI said.

--IANS

