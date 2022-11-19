Over 20 Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh injured after bus overturns in Kerala

Over 20 people including a boy suffered injuries after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh. The bus lost its control and fell into the valley near Pathanamthitta of Kerala.



All the 44 pilgrims, travelling in the vehicle, were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, district administration officials here said.

Three persons, including the eight-year-old boy who suffered critical injuries were shifted to the Kottayam Medical College while 18 others were admitted to the general hospital here and the rest at the community health centre at nearby Perinadu, they said.

Health Minister Veena George, who reached the spot, made arrangements for the rescue operation and further treatment of the pilgrims.

She later said necessary treatment has been ensured for all those who suffered injuries. Higher officials including the District collector and District police chief also reached the spot.