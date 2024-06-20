Over 3.20 lakh affected by flood fury in northeast

Guwahati/Itanagar, June 20 Incessant monsoon rains during the past few days triggered landslides, floods and water-logging in several northeastern states, affecting around 3.20 lakh people and badly affecting normal life besides damaging public and private property, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), incessant rain has thrown life out of gear in a majority of the districts in the state with around three lakh people people in 19 districts reeling under the fury of floods.

ASDMA officials said that 105 relief camps were set up in different districts to provide shelter to the flood-affected people while 3,326.31 hectares of cropland have been affected by the current flood.

In the current monsoon flood, at least 26 people died so far in different districts of Assam.

In Arunachal Pradesh, landslides, floods, and water-logging have badly affected the normal life for several thousand people in different districts.

A portion of National Highway-415 and a culvert were washed away at Karsingsa, severing connectivity between Nirjuli and Banderdewa. Officials said eight relief camps have been established in Itanagar and adjoining areas to provide temporary shelter to those affected by landslides and flooding.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also holds the Disaster Management portfolio, held a review meeting on Wednesday with officials. He has urged the people to stay safe, take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on weather advisories, emphasizing that the administration is on high alert to ensure everyone's safety.

In Meghalaya, nonstop rain in the state over the last few days has claimed two lives and affected over 3,000 people in 42 villages in six districts.

Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) officials said that the deceased were identified as Probino Warbah, 48, in East Khasi Hills and Kantly Maram, 49, in West Khasi Hills.

The incessant rain and flood also affected life and damaged houses and roads in Mizoram and Tripura.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rains in several states in the northeast over the next few days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor