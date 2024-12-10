Over 3.41 lakh houses to be built in rural areas of Rajasthan: Union Minister

Jaipur, Dec 10 Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced that the Central Rural Development Department will build over 3.41 lakh houses for the poor and farmers in Rajasthan under the PM Awas Yojana (Rural), with an estimated investment of Rs 4,099 crore.

He also praised Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for his efforts in driving the development of a "New Rajasthan" and highlighted how the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit will attract significant investments, particularly in the agriculture sector, with a focus on food processing.

Chauhan made these remarks while addressing the sectoral session on 'Agri-Business Innovations Moving Up the Value Chain' at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit held at JECC on Tuesday.

He emphasised that serving farmers is akin to worship, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, efforts are underway to position India as the global food basket.

He also outlined a 6-point strategy designed to improve farmers' welfare, which includes the development of 109 new seed varieties, such as those for millet and paddy, that promise higher yields in less time. Referring to the PKC-ERCP integrated project, Chauhan called it a boon for farmers in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Union Minister also highlighted the Central Government’s focus on modernising agricultural methods and providing affordable loans to farmers to reduce production costs.

He noted that the government is offering immediate relief by adjusting import-export policies and supporting soybean farmers through a 27.5% import duty on palm oil. Additionally, the government continues to buy crops at Minimum Support Prices (MSP). Chauhan concluded by affirming that a prosperous and self-sufficient India is being built.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma spoke about the state's progress in the fields of electricity and water under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance. He assured that the state government is committed to ensuring a consistent water supply to both the agriculture and industry sectors, with plans to make Rajasthan self-reliant on electricity by 2027. Sharma also promised to fulfil the needs of investors attending the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Rajasthan's position as a leading agricultural state, benefiting from diverse climate conditions and fertile land. Rajasthan ranks at the top in the country for mustard, millet, and oilseed production, and is also a major producer of groundnuts, soybeans, gram, and cotton. To further boost agricultural growth, the state government is establishing the Shri Ann Promotion Agency to promote millet production.

Sharma pointed out that date palm cultivation in districts like Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Jodhpur is creating new opportunities for agricultural processing and value addition. He also noted the state's favourable geographical location for transportation and export, with strong rail, road, and air networks facilitating access to major markets across India.

To further support this, new warehouses and cold storage facilities are being developed to ensure safe storage and transport of agricultural products.

Under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2024, the state has introduced special concessions for the agriculture and food processing sectors. So far, over 2,506 MoUs have been signed at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, amounting to an investment of Rs 58,000 crore in agriculture.

Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena added that the Rising Rajasthan Summit has attracted participants from 32 countries.

