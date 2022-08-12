Overcharged Rs 20 in 1999, man wins legal battle against Indian Railways after 22 yrs

After being overcharged Rs 20 by Indian Railways for his tickets in 1999, Tungnath Chaturvedi, an Uttar Pradesh-based advocate moved court in December that year. Now, 22 years later in 2022, a court has ruled in favour of Chaturvedi, reportedly ordering Indian Railways to pay him a sum of Rs 15,000.

Speaking to ANI about his fight for justice that prolonged for over two decades, Chaturvedi said, "On 25th December 1999, I had bought two tickets to Muradabad which amounted to Rs 70 but the clerk at the ticket window took Rs 90 from me. I had questioned him and had even met the station master but none of that helped. Hence I was forced to seek legal remedy." For two tickets to Muradabad, each costing Rs 35, Chaturvedi reportedly gave the clerk Rs 100. He was due Rs 30 back, but the clerk only returned Rs 10, leaving him with a 20 rupee loss, the UP-based advocate informed. "After a 22-year-long fight, the court ruled in my favour, asking Railways to pay me Rs 15,000. The Court has also ordered the Indian Railways to pay this amount within one month or they will be liable to pay 15% interest extra on the total amount to be paid," Chaturvedi said.