Overhauling policy to make industrial landscape investor-friendly in Rajasthan: Minister

Jaipur, Sep 11 Rajasthan Minister of Industries and Commerce Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday said that the state government is overhauling the policies to make the industrial landscape investor-friendly in the state.

“We are undertaking massive policy overhaul to make industrial landscape investor friendly and bringing down the cost of doing business and cutting regulatory red-tape is high on our priority,” said the minister while addressing media persons ahead of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, scheduled to be held in Jaipur in December this year.

He said that the government is aiming to double the state’s GDP from the current Rs 15 lakh crore to Rs 30 lakh crore in the next five years.

He said that garnering investment in the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 is the topmost priority of the government, adding, that the government is working towards facilitating ease of doing business.

Speaking about the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, the minister said that for the first time in Rajasthan, the summit is being organised on a global scale for which the patchwork has been laid by tying up with partner nations and partner international organisations.

He added that several new policies are going to be launched by the government to ensure that all major sectors of the economy are in sync with the investor-friendly vision of the government.

He also highlighted the recent decision taken by the government to allocate specific IAS officers as Point of Contacts (PoCs) to specific countries to take routine follow-up on the investment proposals from the respective country/state and ensure its on-ground implementation.

“We are committed to generating jobs and helping the Rajasthan’s economy through this summit. We are trying that several MoUs, which have been signed, become operational even before the main summit is held in December. We have scaled up the international outreach for inviting the business leaders to Rajasthan to unprecedented levels and doing investor’ meets in different countries and in different cities of the country,” the minister said.

He added that in the Delhi Investors’ Meet, the government is going to organise a roundtable with ambassadors of many countries. We have the desired political will to make the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 a resounding success.

As part of the planned investors’ meetings at these commercial centres, the minister will lead a high-level delegation to the UAE and Qatar from September 16 to September 20.

The delegation will impress upon the investors and business organisations in the two West Asian economies to invest in Rajasthan and invite them to the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor