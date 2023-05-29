P Chidambaram to address media on ‘9 years of Modi govt’ at 12 noon

Former Finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram is scheduled to address a press conference at 12 noon in Mumbai on completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.Modi government has will complete 9 years in power in few days. On this occasion, special programs will be organized across the country today. During this, BJP will make provision for special programmes. Amid the celebrations of the 9th year anniversary of the govt, social media users are posting their top 9 picks for the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years. The hashtag #9YearsOfModiGovernment was trending on Twitter as a result;PM Modi today quote tweeted some of the tweets, saying that since morning he has been seeing many tweets on the hashtag #9YearsOfModiGovernment, in which people are highlighting what they have appreciated about the government since 2014.

It is always humbling to receive such affection and it also gives me added strength to work even harder for the people,” he added. The PM then quoted several tweets from people who have picked the top 9 achievements of the Modi government.“We have covered much ground in the last 9 years and we want to do even more in the times to come so that we can build a strong and prosperous India in the Amrit Kaal,” he said, quoting such a tweet.PM Modi said that his government has been able to deliver because people elected a stable government. “This unparalleled support is a source of great strength,” he said. Responding to another tweet, he wrote, “You have highlighted key infrastructure and ‘Ease of Living’ projects which have been very impactful at the grassroots level.