Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit, To Return to India Early

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and will return to India tonight after a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack in Baisaran Valley left 26 people dead and dozens more injured. Originally scheduled to return tomorrow night, PM Modi will now arrive in India early Wednesday morning, IANS reported citing government sources.

In light of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, PM Modi has decided to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and will skip the official dinner hosted by the country. He will now return to India tonight, instead of the originally scheduled return tomorrow night. PM… pic.twitter.com/JgFnWzHQJR — IANS (@ians_india) April 22, 2025

The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire at a popular meadow near Pahalgam. The incident is being described as the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack. Witnesses reported that terrorists emerged from the woods and opened fire indiscriminately at tourists. Disturbing images from the site showed bodies scattered across the grass and survivors, including women, crying for help.

Read Also | Pahalgam Terror Attack: “We Were Having Bhelpuri… Then He Shot My Husband,” Survivor Recalls Horror As Gunmen Open Fire on Tourists (VIDEO)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately rushed to Srinagar, where he convened a high-level security review meeting with various agencies. Shah had earlier spoken with PM Modi, who instructed him to visit the site personally. Shah also chaired a meeting in Delhi with Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, CRPF Chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh, and Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat. Army officials joined via video conference.

I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.



Those behind this heinous act will be brought… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

PM Modi condemned the attack, vowing that India’s resolve to fight terrorism would only grow stronger. "Their evil agenda will never succeed," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump also responded, calling the attack “deeply disturbing” and expressing full support for India. “The United States stands strong with India against terrorism,” he wrote on Truth Social. “We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi and the incredible people of India have our full support and deepest sympathies.”

US President Donald Trump posts on 'Truth Social' platform "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible… pic.twitter.com/8QO5XGLvBL — IANS (@ians_india) April 22, 2025

Read Also | Mumbai Police on High Alert After Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam