Mumbai Police on High Alert After Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam

Mumbai Police have been placed on high alert following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The attack resulted in 16 deaths, including several tourists, and left 10 others injured. All Senior Police Inspectors and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance in their respective areas. Security measures have been increased at key locations across the city to ensure public safety, according to Mumbai Police.

The attack occurred on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire at a popular meadow near Pahalgam. The incident is being described as the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday night to review the security situation in Kashmir following the assault.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that two tourists from the state were killed and two others injured in the attack. Fadnavis condemned the act of terror on social media and expressed condolences to the victims' families. "We share the grief of their families and loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

Fadnavis also mentioned that the government had been in contact with senior officials in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidri, to gather information.

The victims from Maharashtra have been identified as Dilip Disle and Atul Mone. Manik Patel from Panvel and S. Bhalchandra Rao were injured in the attack. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule has called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured from Pune. Sule posted on social media, urging Abdullah to support those from Pune who were affected by the Pahalgam firing incident.