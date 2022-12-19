Pak high commission issues visas to 96 Indian pilgrims for visiting Shree Katas Raj Temple

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 96 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting the Shree Katas Raj Temple, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from December 20 to 25.

Each year, a large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals or occasions. In addition, a large number of Indian Hindus are issued visas by Pakistan High Commission on regular basis to visit their families and friends in Pakistan.

The issuance of visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims is in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines.

The Charge d' Affaires, Aftab Hasan Khan, on the occasion, wished the Hindu pilgrims a spiritually rewarding pilgrimage and underlined that Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites and providing all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths.

The visit of the Hindu pilgrims to Shree Katas Raj Temple is covered under the bilateral Protocol on the Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor