Pak tunnel detected near International Border in Jammu

Jammu, May 4 A Pakistani tunnel has been detected near the International Border (IB) near the Chak Faquira border outpost in the Samba sector of Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, a special tunnel checking exercise was carried out in the AOR (Area of Responsibility) of Chak Faquira boredr outpost by the BSF. During the exercise, a freshly dug-up tunnel was detected," sources said.

"Based on our inputs obtained through interrogation of terrorist associates involved in the Sunjwan encounter two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu last month, we could identify the pick-up point of terrorists after crossing over from Pakistan in Samba district. This tunnel has been detected today after a long search of two weeks. Possibility of another such tunnel can't be ruled out," the sources in the security set-up added.

