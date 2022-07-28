Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad 2022

Pakistan has withdrawn from Chess Olympiad 2022. Pakistan said that the reason for its withdrawal is India’s torch relay through Kashmir on July 21. Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said “India chose to politicize this prestigious international sporting event.”

“Pakistan was invited by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to participate in the Chess Olympiad. A Pakistani contingent was already training for this event" he further said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the Chess Olympiad in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai in presence of Governor RN Rav, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other dignitaries. The game will place at Poonjeri village in Mamallapuram.

Also, Tamil Nadu Congress is likely to boycott the inaugural ceremony of Chess Olympiad 2022 to protest against the Centre’s “ant-democratic activities”. Tamil Nadu Congress legislative party leader K Selvaperunthagai, in a statement, said that his party would boycott the event to condemn the central government as it is acting against democracy.



