Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, May 8 A Pakistani terrorist from the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group was killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Sunday.

"One Pakistani terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit and a local terrorist trapped in on-going encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and involved in several terror crimes," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet citing Inspector General, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Cheyan Devsar area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

