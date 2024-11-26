Palakkad Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Injures 2 Pedestrians In Kerala; Shocking CCTV Footage Emerges (Watch Video)

A shocking incident in Palakkad, Kerala, has left two pedestrians seriously injured after a speeding car struck them in broad daylight. The horrifying accident, which occurred on a narrow road in the afternoon a few days ago, was captured on CCTV and has since sparked outrage over reckless driving.

Even pedestrians walking on footpaths are not safe?



A #Speeding car hits the #pedestrians and runs away : #CCTV



When there's a shortage of space,the driver crashes into the pedestrians instead of slowing down.



(Disturbing visuals)#RoadSafety#HitAndRun#Mangalurupic.twitter.com/vXL8jA4log — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 23, 2024

The footage reveals the car driving at high speed on the congested road. As an oncoming tanker approached, leaving little room to maneuver, the driver failed to slow down or exercise caution. Instead, the car swerved onto the footpath, hitting two people walking calmly. The collision was so violent that the victims were flung into the air before crashing onto the road. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver fled the scene immediately, leaving the injured pedestrians lying on the road. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the driver, and calls for stricter penalties for reckless driving are growing louder.