Palaniswami, Vijay extend warm Pongal greetings; pray for peace, happiness

Chennai, Jan 15 Tamil Nadu on Thursday witnessed vibrant and joyous celebrations of Pongal, the traditional harvest festival that holds deep cultural and emotional significance for Tamils across the world.

From villages to cities, homes were adorned with kolams, earthen pots overflowed with freshly harvested rice, and families came together to mark the festival with gratitude, hope, and festivity.

On the occasion, the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, extended his heartfelt Pongal greetings to the people of the state. In a message posted on X, Palaniswami said that on this auspicious Pongal day, which is celebrated with happiness by Tamils across the globe, he prayed to the Almighty for all people of Tamil Nadu to be blessed with good health, wealth, and prosperity, and to live in peace and harmony.

In his post, Palaniswami also paid tribute to the iconic leaders of the AIADMK tradition.

He fondly remembered the legacy of revolutionary leader M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, popularly revered as “Amma”, stating that he offered his sincere salutations to them on the sacred occasion of Pongal.

Concluding his message, the former Chief Minister conveyed his warm wishes to all people, hoping the festival would bring happiness and renewed optimism into their lives.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay also extended Pongal greetings to Tamils worldwide.

In his message on X, Vijay described Thai Pongal as the festival of the Tamil people and wished that love and peace would fill the lives of Tamil brothers and sisters across the world.

He expressed hope that the festival would usher in good health, prosperity, and success for everyone.

Vijay further wished people a joyful Pongal and a happy and successful Tamil New Year, underlining the cultural unity and shared values that the festival represents.

His message resonated strongly with supporters, especially the youth, who see Pongal not only as a harvest celebration but also as a symbol of Tamil identity, resilience, and togetherness.

As Pongal festivities continue across Tamil Nadu, the greetings from political leaders reflect the spirit of the festival -- gratitude for nature, respect for tradition, and hope for a future filled with peace and prosperity.

