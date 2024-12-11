PAN 2.0: How To Apply for PAN Card With QR Code: Step-by-Step Process

The central government has recently introduced the PAN 2.0 scheme, offering Indian PAN cardholders the option to upgrade to a new PAN card featuring a QR code for enhanced security. Under this scheme, individuals can apply for a reprint of their PAN card by paying a nominal fee of Rs 50. The updated PAN card, complete with the QR code, will be sent to the taxpayer’s registered email and address. Additionally, the scheme allows cardholders to correct or update their personal details during the process.

Two Agencies Authorized to Issue New PAN Cards

The government has granted authorization to two agencies for issuing new PAN cards: Protein (formerly known as NSDL e-Governance) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL). To determine which agency to approach for a PAN card reprint with a QR code, simply check the back of your current PAN card.

How to Apply for a PAN Card Reprint with QR Code on Protein (NSDL)

Follow these steps to apply for a reprint of your PAN card with a QR code through Protein (formerly known as NSDL):

Visit the NSDL Website

Open the following link: https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/ReprintEPan.html.

Enter Your Details

Provide the required information, including your PAN, Aadhaar number (for individuals only), and date of birth. Tick the necessary box and click 'Submit'.

Verify Your Details

A new webpage will open where you need to confirm your current details with the Income Tax Department. You will then be prompted to select an option for receiving an OTP (via mobile, email, or both). Tick the box to have the PAN card sent to the address recorded in the Income Tax Department's records. Click 'Generate OTP'.

Enter OTP

The OTP will be sent to your selected contact method (mobile or email) and will be valid for 10 minutes. Enter the OTP and click 'Validate'.

Make Payment

After OTP validation, a payment option will appear. The fee for the PAN card reprint with QR code is Rs 50. Tick the box agreeing to the terms and click 'Submit'.

Download e-PAN and Receive Physical PAN

Within 24 hours, you can download your e-PAN from the NSDL website. Your physical PAN card will be delivered to your address within 15-20 days.

Steps to Reprint PAN Card with UTIITSL

Taxpayers who have received their PAN from UTIITSL can reprint it by visiting https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/reprint.html. Select the 'PAN Card Reprint' option, and a new webpage will appear. Enter your PAN, date of birth, and CAPTCHA code, then click 'Submit'. After this, follow the steps outlined by NSDL for OTP verification and payment to complete the process.

