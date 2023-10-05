Pappu Yadav to contest 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Purnea

Patna, Oct 05 Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Purnea.

On Thursday, Yadav claimed that Purnea was his birthplace and ‘karam bhoomi’ and if he reached Parliament in 2024, he would fight to make it the second capital of Bihar.

The JAP chief appeal to the voters of Purnea to give five months to him and take his next five years.

Pappu Yadav also released the manifesto of the party and said that an airport in Purnea, an AIIMS in Saharsa and good rail connectivity with the rest of Bihar and Delhi were the main agendas of the party.

"I do not come here as a leader but as your family member, your son, your brother. Give me your five months and take the next five years of my life," Yadav said while addressing a huge gathering in Kala Bhawan, Purnea.

"We have a clear view. We will bring free health services including CT scan, MRI scan, ultrasound, X-ray free of cost for every person. I give a guarantee of 50 lakh jobs for the people of Bihar," he said.

"I always talk about development and provide help to the poor people of the state. I was never involved in Hindu-Muslim politics and I have a bond of brotherhood with you. During the pandemic, when thousands of people were trapped in Kota and other places of the country, I ensured their safe passage back home to Bihar," Yadav said.

