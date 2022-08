Paramilitary jawan opens fire on colleagues at Kolkata museum, one dead

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was shot dead while another was injured when their colleague opened fire inside the Indian Museum CISF barrack in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

The accused CISF Head constable AK Mishra opened fire from his AK 47 rifle in the Indian Museum of CISF Barrack situated at Park Street in which CISF Assistant Sub Inspector Ranjit Kumar Sarani, a resident of Orissa died while Assistant Commandant Suvir Ghosh sustained injuries.

Soon after the information, Kolkata Police surrounded the area and nabbed Mishra.

Kolkata Police Commissioner rushed to the spot following the incident.

"One assistant-sub inspector has been killed, and one assistant commandant rank officer is injured. As to why he opened fire is a matter of investigation, it is still too early to say anything," said VK Goyal, Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

