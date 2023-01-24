Pariksha Pe Charcha by PM Modi has enhanced students' self-confidence: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that Pariksha Pe Charcha, a unique and popular initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced students' self-confidence and helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit.

The sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on January 26 at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, the Education Minister said, "Total of 38 lakh participants have registered for PPC 2023 and Almost 16 lakh students of the state board have participated in the Pareeksha pe Charcha event this year. To make the PPC 2023 a national-level event, 102 students from across the country will represent different states in the event. 80 finalists from NCERT's Kala Utsav will also be present on the occasion."

Pradhan said that the ministry has received almost 20 lakh questions which are being analysed by NCERT.

The Minister said that the participant students will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, and Prime Minister's museum to make them acquainted with our rich legacy.

"Students will be a part of the January 26 parade at India Gate, will be engaged in Pareeksha pe Charcha on Jan 27 and will visit the Kartavya path, war memorial, Rajghat, Atal Samadhi Sthal and PMO on Jan 28. They will be our guests for beating the retreat on Jan 29," he said.

He also spoke about the importance of Pariksha Pe Charcha in helping students beat exam stress, strengthening Pariksha Pe Charcha as a mass movement and the quantum jump in student participation this year.

"This unique and popular initiative by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi has enhanced students' self-confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit," he said.

Pradhan said that Pareeksha pe Charcha has become an institution in itself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be interacting with students, teachers and parents in the upcoming 6th edition of 'Pariksha Par Charcha' on January 27.

The programme will be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Registration for the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' began on November 25, 2022, and was closed on December 30, 2022.

As per the official of the Ministry of Education for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 Registrations have more than doubled this year compared to the year 2022. About 38.80 lakh participants (Students- 31.24 lakh, Teachers - 5.60 lakh, Parents - 1.95 lahks) have registered for PPC- 2023 compared to about 15.7 lahks for PPC-2022.

"Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC 2023," an Education Ministry official had told ANI.

Education Ministry officials further said that students, teachers and parents have enthusiastically participated in big numbers from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS and other Boards.

About 2,050 participants selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister and a certificate. Some of the questions by the participants, to be selected by NCERT, may feature in PPC-2023.

According to the Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized this unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school.

The event seeks to help in overcoming stress in order to celebrate life as an 'Utsav'.

This event was organized successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The programme is proposed to be in a town hall type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, as determined by the Ministry of Health.

( With inputs from ANI )

