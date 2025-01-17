Parliament Budget Session 2025 to Begin on January 31, President Murmu to Address Both House

Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the 2025 Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and is expected to conclude on April 4. During this session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive budget. The General Budget will be presented in the Parliament session on February 1. As per tradition, the session will begin with a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31, where President Draupadi Murmu will address the nation.

Following the joint sitting, the Economic Survey will be presented. Additionally, the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address will be discussed in both Houses during the Budget Session. This will be the fourth session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the first Budget Session of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. It will also be the first full Budget presentation after the 18th Lok Sabha elections. President Draupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both Houses is scheduled for January 31 at 11 am.

The previous winter session, which lasted from November 25 to December 21, 2024, was marked by considerable chaos. The 26-day session included 20 sittings of the Lok Sabha and 19 sittings of the Rajya Sabha. During the session, five bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha, with four being passed, while the Rajya Sabha passed three bills. However, the session was marred by frequent disruptions, with the proceedings being adjourned repeatedly due to conflicts between the opposition and the ruling party.