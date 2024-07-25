Parliament today: Budget discussions to continue as Oppn protests

New Delhi, July 25 Amid the face-off between the government and the opposition, the debate on the Union Budget will continue on Thursday in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including a discussion and voting on J&K's Budget.

The Opposition MPs had on Wednesday protested against the Budget in the Lok Sabha and staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha. The MPs also staged a protest on the premises and raised slogans against the government.

In the Lok Sabha apart from the Budget discussion, four ministers will lay papers on the table: K. Rammohan Naidu for the Ministry of Civil Aviation; Shripad Naik for the Ministry of Power; Shobha Karandlaje for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Tokhan Sahu for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Union Minister Ajay Tamta will make a statement "regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 342nd Report of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways".

Minister Manohar Lal will move a motion to elect two members to the Rajghat Samadhi Committee. "That in pursuance of clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Rajghat Samadhi Act, 1951, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the Rajghat Samadhi Committee for the term commencing from the date of notification by the Government, subject to the other provisions of the said Act.”

In the Rajya Sabha, as per the Business List, a statement will be made by Minister Sukanta Majumdar regarding the "Status of implementation of Recommendations/Observations contained in the 250th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations contained in the 243rd Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region".

The discussion on the Union Budget and that of the J&K will also continue in the Upper House.

