Parliament Winter Session 2024: TDP MP Appala Naidu Kalisetti Arrives at House on Bicycle Amid Air Pollution in Delhi (Watch Video)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Appala Naidu Kalisetti arrived at the Parliament building in Delhi on a bicycle on Monday, November 25, to attend the winter session of Parliament, which began today. The TDP MP's unconventional mode of transportation caught the attention of many as he made his way to the parliamentary session.

In a video shared by a news agency, ANI can be seen Appala Naidu pedalling a yellow bicycle, wearing a yellow kurta paired with a white dhoti.

#WATCH | Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Appala Naidu Kalisetti reached Parliament on a bicycle today.#Parliamentwintersessionpic.twitter.com/9Cw9DVpCKl — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

"I have come on a bicycle to make people aware of pollution in Delhi. It is very dangerous and should be controlled," said Kalisetti.