Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs visit to Hyderabad, Goa postponed

A Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs scheduled one-week study trip to Hyderabad and Goa has been postponed due rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"The tour was scheduled from January 7 to January 11," reads the order from Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Congress leader Anand Sharma is the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

"Fresh date of the study visit will be informed as and when finalized," the order further stated.

The delegation was scheduled to visit the National Police Academy in Hyderabad and attend a meet with the officials of Mormugao Port Trust and Goa Shipyard in Goa.

Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee is entrusted to consider the Demands for Grants of the related Ministries and report thereon.

Other than that, Committee can be referred to by the Chairman or Speaker of the house to examine Bills related to the respective ministries.

It can also be called in to consider the annual reports of the ministries report thereon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor