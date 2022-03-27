Parshottam Rupala calls for creation of animal disease-free zones for boosting value-added meat products

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala on Sunday has called on stakeholders to work towards the creation of region-specific animal disease-free zones in the country to boost exports of value-added meat products.

Rupala, while inaugurating the National Business Meet on promoting exports of value-added meat products organized by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in New Delhi on March 25, said that even in case of a single outbreak of disease amongst poultry birds, the entire country is referred to as 'disease affected'.

"All the stakeholders must take small steps and work to declare small regions- a few districts at a time, as disease-free," he said while referring to the model of Sikkim being declared as an organic state and its products command a premium in the market.

In September 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme to control and eradicate foot and mouth disease and Brucellosis amongst the livestock in the country.

Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, in his welcome address at the national meet, informed the delegates that Animal Husbandry has a critical role to play in enhancing farmer income.

He stated that India pioneered the export of meat and maintained the growth of momentum even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"India is the largest exporter of frozen and bovine meat while achieving significant growth in export of organic honey and fish produce," Dr Angamuthu said.

APEDA promotes exports of agriculture and animal fresh and processed products by setting standards and specifications, suggesting and supporting improvement in packaging, marketing strategies, facilitating the development of products for export, setting export zones, and organising Buyer-Seller meetings to connect our exporters with relevant importers in destination markets.

( With inputs from ANI )

