Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 26 Partly cloudy sky with light rain in isolated places is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, said the Meteorological (MeT) Department on Friday.

The UT had partly cloudy weather during the last 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy with light rain at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours in J&K," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 18.7, Pahalgam 14.6 and Gulmarg 10 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 11.4, Leh 14.4 and Kargil 15.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.8, Katra 23.8, Batote 18.7, Banihal 17 and Bhaderwah 18.4 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor