Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 24 The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy sky with light rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 16.6 degrees Celcius, Pahalgam 10.8 and Gulmarg 8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 7.4, Kargil 10.8 and Leh 9, while Jammu clocked 22.4 degrees, Katra 21.2, Batote 16.3, Banihal 15 and Bhaderwah 15,8 degrees.

