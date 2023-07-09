Parts of Moradabad city waterlogged after heavy rainfall

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 : Persistent rainfall since early morning on Saturday left some parts of Moradabad city waterlogged, with several residents complaining of commuting woes.

A resident said, "While the rains have brought us some respite from the heat, we are facing a lot of difficulty commuting due to extensive waterlogging. We are experiencing showers at regular intervals."

In its daily weather briefing earlier, on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall was likely to occur over North India in the next four to five days.

"Heavy rains in North India for the next four to five days. The effect of active monsoon will be seen in other states," the IMD said in a statement.

The agency urged people up north to take necessary precautions against heavy rainfall.

"Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD stated.

