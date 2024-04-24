Party gives everyone opportunities: Punjab Congress chief at Faridkot campaign

Gidderbaha (Punjab), April 24 Saying the party gives everyone opportunities, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday inaugurated the electoral campaign of Congress MP candidate from Faridkot (reserved), Amarjit Kaur Sahoke.

Addressing a gathering, he said, “The support of the people of Gidderbaha has been instrumental in my journey, propelling me to the position of President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. My involvement starting from poster campaigns, participation in rallies for fellow leaders, and grassroots party activism, has been witnessed by the people.

“The Congress party gives everyone opportunities, especially those who work hard. Meritorious efforts are duly acknowledged, and with perseverance, one can surely rise within the party ranks.”

Furthermore, he said, “While personal ambitions may sometimes be unfulfilled, it is imperative for every leader to align with the party’s collective objectives and strive for its triumph in the impending elections.”

Expressing gratitude, Amarjit Kaur Sahoke said, “I am thankful to the central leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility and pledge to exert utmost diligence to secure victory for the Congress. Our concerted endeavours will culminate in a triumph for the Congress, essential to counter the authoritarianism of Narendra Modi.”

Emphasising the robust presence of the party, the PPCC chief said the strength of the party in Punjab “is a testament to the dedication of our workers and office-bearers. These stalwarts will ensure an emphatic victory for our party in the forthcoming elections by working at the grassroots, nurturing their own leadership trajectories in the process.”

Sahoke, who was picked ignoring the party’s sitting MP Mohammad Sadique, is pitted against the ruling AAP’s candidate and Punjabi actor Karamjit Anmol, BJP’s Hans Raj Hans and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Rajwinder Singh.

Sahoke quit the Akali Dal and joined the Congress when she was denied a ticket in the 2022 assembly polls.

Punjab will go to the polls for all 13 Lok Sabha seats on June 1.

