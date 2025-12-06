Passengers of IndiGo flight share struggles as cancellation, delay of domestic flights enters fifth day

New Delhi, Dec 6 Air passengers travelling with IndiGo continued to face major disruptions on Saturday, as the cancellation and delay of all domestic flights departing from Delhi entered the fifth consecutive day. The situation has affected tens of thousands of travellers, many of whom are struggling with prolonged uncertainty, escalating expenses, and a lack of clear communication.

IANS spoke to several passengers on Delhi Airport who shared the difficulties they have endured.

One passenger said, “I had a programme to attend in Agartala. I was supposed to travel yesterday, but my flight was cancelled, so I booked a new ticket for today. Everything was arranged, and at the entry gate, CISF personnel told me the flight would operate. But when I reached the check-in counter, I was informed that the flight had been cancelled again. They told me they cannot provide any ticket before December 8. I asked them to at least refund whatever amount is due.”

Another passenger recounted a more distressing experience. “I have been at the airport for four days. They keep rescheduling my flight. When I first arrived to drop my luggage, I found out that the flight was cancelled without any message or email. They rescheduled it for the next day, which was also cancelled. Then they rescheduled it for this morning, and that too was cancelled. I am a neuro patient. I felt dizzy here and collapsed. They admitted me to Medanta. The staff told me yesterday that I would get a refund since my flight was cancelled, but this morning they called and told me to board the flight instead. They are not giving me any clear solution or refund.”

On Friday, IndiGo issued an apology for the large-scale disruptions and assured passengers that refunds would be processed for all cancelled flights.

The chaos has largely been attributed to a sudden shortage of pilots, reportedly caused by planning lapses. Aviation authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the airline struggles to stabilise operations. IndiGo, which operates around 2,300 flights daily with a fleet of more than 400 aircraft, has seen its punctuality drop sharply amid the ongoing operational breakdown — a situation expected to take several more days to improve.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formed a high-level, four-member committee to conduct a comprehensive review of the events leading to the disruptions and to assess the airline’s operational preparedness.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday that the immediate priority for the government is to bring back normalcy and provide all the support to the passengers.

"...We have formed a committee which will enquire into all this so that they can establish where things went wrong and who did it wrong. We are going to take necessary action on that also," Naidu added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor