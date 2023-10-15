“Passing of women’s reservation bill will open more avenues for women and society": MP Sumalatha

“I salute the forces of our country. Women are achieving great heights in all domains. I was proud to be part of the passing of a 33% women’s reservation bill in parliament and state assemblies. This will open more avenues for women. Society will see women not as a burden but treat them equally now.” Stated by Sumalatha Ambreesh, Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Mandya Constituency, Karnataka while addressing as the Chief Guest in a program organized by the Department of Women and Child Development Karnataka State to welcome and honour the CRPF women bikers’ expedition team in Bengaluru today.

She further said that in today’s time, people still think of girl children as a curse and a burden. Till a few years back, Mandya had one of the highest female foeticide ratios in the country. On one hand, we call Nari as “Shaktiswarupini” and practically it’s not happening. Things are changing slowly but not at the pace we want them to change. We are fighting every day against these biases. Whenever an opportunity has been given to women, they have proved themselves. The “Beti bachao beti padao” message should be spread to bring more awareness.

Jaya Prakash from CRPF informed that with an aim to empower women and strengthen the “Beti Bacho Beti Padao” campaign Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is organizing this cross-country Women Bike Expedition Rally. The expedition has 75 bikers with pillion riders. The expedition will cover 10000 km. and will culminate at the iconic “Statue of Unity” at Ekta Nagar (Kevadiya) in Gujarat on October 31st, the birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Young bikers Sapna and Sujata while interacting with LT representative Anubha Jain said that started on October 5th from three corners of the country, i.e., Kanyakumari, Srinagar, and Shillong, we will travel in 121 districts of 15 states and 2 UTs. This is our first expedition. It's thrilling but we are enjoying it also, they added.

Jaya Prakash further said that the bikers known as “ Yashaswini ” are carrying the National flag and CRPF flag. Based on the theme of “Naari Shakti” the three Yashaswini teams are comprised of 25 bikers in each team. It is to be noted that these bikers have covered around 1250 km. so far passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Madurai, Pondicherry, Avadi, Vellur, Krishnagiri, and Hosur. They reached Bengaluru on October 12th at 10:30 pm. From Bengaluru, the team will be flagged off for Andhra Pradesh on October 14th, 7 AM. The expedition is being conducted with CRPF in joint collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development. During the journey, these bikers will meet girl students, self-help groups, Anganwadi workers, NCC Cadets, and women entrepreneurs.

In the program sharing a few fond memories, the MP Sumalatha said, “My grandfather was the captain in the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose and fought in World War II. In IIF my uncle was a commanding officer and lost his life in a rescue mission in Kullu Manali. We have heard the incidents of how the armed forces work and I understand the sacrifices with hard work of the armed forces.”

M.S. Archana, IAS, Director, Department of Women and Child Development; Divya T.S., International Shooter; T. Vikram, IPS, IGP, Karnataka-Kerala Sector, CRPF, and Himanshu Kumar, DIG, Group Center, CRPF, Yelahanka, Bengaluru were also present on the occasion and shared the dais.