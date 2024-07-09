Patanjali Halts Sale of 14 Products After Licensing Suspension: Ramdev’s Company Informs Supreme Court

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it has ceased the sale of 14 products. This decision follows the suspension of their manufacturing licenses by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority back in April.

During proceedings before Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta, the company stated that it has directed 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products. Additionally, media platforms have been instructed to cease all advertisements of these 14 products in any format.

The bench directed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to file an affidavit within two weeks stating whether the request made to social media intermediaries for the removal of advertisements has been acceded to and whether advertisements of these 14 products have been withdrawn. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 30.

The Supreme Court is currently addressing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which accuses Patanjali of conducting a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern medical systems. Earlier, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority informed the apex court that manufacturing licenses for 14 products of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy had been immediately suspended.

The apex court had on May 14 reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the misleading advertisements case.



