Patna Airport Chaos: Passengers Miss Connecting Flights After Air India Leaves Luggage Behind

An Air India flight IX-2936 made an announcement directing passengers to collect their baggage from belt number 4, which created chaos at the Patna Airport in Bihar. According to the airlines, due to excess weight, baggage was not loaded onto the flight. Around 180 passengers protested. Several passengers missed connecting flights due to the delay

The flight IX-2936, carrying 180 passengers onboard, landed in Patna from Bengaluru around 8:30 AM, but when passengers proceeded to belt number 4 as per the announcement, no baggage was to be found. The airline claimed that rain had added weight to the cargo, and therefore, luggage could not be accommodated on the flight.

Chaos at Patna Airport

The passengers created a ruckus at the terminal. Air India's ground staff and CISF personnel pacified the passengers. Many passengers had to catch another flight but faced a lot of trouble due to their luggage not arriving. Several missed their connecting flights.

As of now, Air India has given the passengers a receipt and assured them that their luggage will be delivered to their homes by today or tomorrow. The Airport Authority has also filed a complaint and said that an investigation is underway.