Patna Blast: Huge Explosion at Civil Court in Bihar, Several Injured (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 13, 2024 02:50 PM2024-03-13T14:50:52+5:302024-03-13T14:51:21+5:30

A major incident occurred in the Patna Civil Court on Wednesday afternoon when a transformer suddenly exploded. During the ...

Patna Blast: Huge Explosion at Civil Court in Bihar, Several Injured (Watch Video) | Patna Blast: Huge Explosion at Civil Court in Bihar, Several Injured (Watch Video)

Patna Blast: Huge Explosion at Civil Court in Bihar, Several Injured (Watch Video)

A major incident occurred in the Patna Civil Court on Wednesday afternoon when a transformer suddenly exploded. During the incident, three lawyers standing near the transformer were severely injured. According to regional media reports, one lawyer succumbed to injuries at the scene, while the other two were admitted to the PMCH hospital for treatment. Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade vehicle rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire that broke out in the transformer. 

This is breaking news, more details awaited...

Open in app
Tags :patnabiharFire Accident