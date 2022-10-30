Patna's Patipul Ghat ready to welcome devotees to celebrate Chhath

For the devotees to celebrate Chhath Puja safely elaborate preparation are being done by the state administration in Bihar at Patipul Ghat.

Bamboo structures have been erected in the river in order to give support to devotees while venturing into the water. The aim is the help people take a dip in the water safely.

For the safety of people and to deal with the danger of strong water currents lifeboats have also been arranged by the administration.

To deal with any other untoward incident or problem, a separate section has been created, where police officials and people from the health department will be on duty.

As per the reports, the Patipal ghat is ready to welcome devotees to celebrate Chhath in a safe and comfortable manner.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor