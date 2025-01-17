Pawan Singh’s wife announces candidacy for Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, Jan 17 Jyoti Singh, the wife of Bhojpuri actor, singer, and politician Pawan Singh, has announced her intention to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Her announcement comes after Pawan Singh faced defeat in the Lok Sabha elections from the Karakat constituency. While Jyoti Singh has confirmed her plans to enter the electoral fray, she has not disclosed the seat or the political party under which she will contest.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Jyoti Singh campaigned extensively for her husband, urging voters to support Pawan Singh’s candidacy. Despite her efforts, Pawan Singh was unsuccessful in the election.

Jyoti Singh has been seen actively engaging with the people in the Karakat constituency, fuelling speculation that she may contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections from the same area.

Although her party affiliation and constituency are yet to be officially confirmed, Jyoti Singh’s increased presence in Karakat has sparked discussions in Bihar’s political circles. Many believe she will contest the 2025 elections from the Karakat Assembly seat, aiming to revive her family’s political aspirations in the region.

On Friday, she attended a cricket tournament as the chief guest at the sports ground in Dalmia Nagar, where a large crowd of supporters gathered to greet her.

The event witnessed enthusiastic chants of "Jyoti Singh Zindabad", reflecting her growing popularity in the region. The organisers honoured Jyoti Singh during the event, adding to the warm reception she received.

Speaking to journalists, Jyoti Singh expressed her willingness to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

“If the people want and order me, I will definitely contest the Assembly elections this time,” she said.

When asked about her party affiliation and constituency, Jyoti Singh stated that these decisions would be revealed in due course.

“I am coming to the area because of the love, blessings, and respect of the people. I will contest the elections, but from which party or which assembly constituency will it be revealed soon,” she added.

